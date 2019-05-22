English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Partially Decomposed Bodies of Couple Found in Noida Apartment
The police suspect the husband, a property dealer, first killed his wife and then ended his own life as they were "facing financial troubles".
Representative image.
Noida: Partially decomposed bodies of a husband and wife duo was found from an apartment here on Wednesday, at least four days after the incident, police said.
Shashi Tyagi (56) and Renu Tyagi (52) were residents of Supreme Tower in Sector 99 and the matter came to light in the afternoon after their neighbours complained of foul odour emanating from the apartment, the police said.
"When police were alerted, they reached the house and had to break open the door, which was bolted from inside. The husband's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one room, while the wife's body was lying under the bed in the other room," a police official said.
"The bodies had started decomposing and appeared that the death took place four-five days ago," he said.
The police suspect the husband, a property dealer, first killed his wife and then ended his own life as they were "facing financial troubles".
"No suicide note has been found from the apartment and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of deaths could only be ascertained after post-mortem and other details were being gathered," the official said.
Officials from Sector 39 police station said a probe was underway and CCTV footages of the residential tower were also being checked as part of procedure.
The couple did not have any children and were living in the house on rent since 2016, the officials said.
