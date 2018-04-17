English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Partially Eaten Body of Tourist Found in Uttarakhand Forest Range
The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Tek Chand from Haryana's Palwal district.
Image for representation only.
Rishikesh: The partially eaten body of a tourist, who had gone missing and was apparently attacked by a leopard, was found on Monday from near a temple in the Motichur range of Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve.
The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Tek Chand from Haryana's Palwal district, police said.
The body is kept in a mortuary and the post-mortem is yet to be conducted, police said.
The injuries suggest Chand was killed by a leopard, an official at the Raiwala police station said.
Chand along with his elder brother and other family members had gone to Neelkanth on Sunday, police said.
On their way back, Chand went into the forests behind the Satyanarayana temple in Raiwala around 4 pm on Sunday, they said.
The official said after he did not return, his relatives informed the police and a search was launched. His partially eaten body was found from the forest behind the temple around 10.30 am today.
This the seventeenth such incident in the area in three years, he said.
Signages were put up in the Motichur area warning people of threat from wild animals, but they continue to go into the forests, the official said.
Edited by: Puja Menon
