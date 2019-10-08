Participate in Global Economy But Favour Only India: Bhagwat Chalks Out New Definition of ‘Swadeshi'

New Delhi: The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that India cannot afford to move towards a closed economy at a time when international trade and globalisation are helping countries come closer.

Speaking at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur as part of the annual Vijayadashami celebrations, Bhagwat explained the concept of ‘swadeshi’ to stress on the balance between global economy and domestic trade.

“Swadeshi is someone who participates in a globalised economy but only on conditions that favour India. If something can be produced in my country, why would I buy it from any other place and ruin my domestic trade?” said Bhagwat.

He said a swadeshi would buy a commodity from outside the country only if it was an absolute necessity. “We should walk on the path of Swadeshi...try to buy from the other countries but on our own terms. Having said this, during these times we cannot move towards a closed economy at all.”

This comes in stark contrast to RSS’s once implacable opposition to globalisation and economic liberalisation.

Bhagwat added that forgetting one’s swadeshi consciousness, while seeking answers to the pressures of the current situation, would also lead to loss.

“Dattopant Thengadi (RSS pracharak) considered swadeshi an expression of patriotism in day-to-day life. Acharya Vinoba Bhave described it as self-reliance and non-violence,” he said.

Making an indirect reference to country’s investors and businessmen, he said only those who have got the capacity to be self-reliant, provide employment for all, and keep themselves secured can build and expand the international trade relations and offer a secure and healthy future for the entire humanity.

“Considering our economic scenario, even if we have to choose any circuitous route, we must overcome the compulsions once and for all by setting a destination and direction based on our own strength,” he added.

The RSS supremo also cited China’s example for proxy economic empire throughout the world. “We need to be careful. Unknowingly, Indian businesses are getting sold to Chinese multinationals," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.