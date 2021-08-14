CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 'In Memory of Sacrifices & Struggles': PM Modi Marks August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
1-MIN READ

'In Memory of Sacrifices & Struggles': PM Modi Marks August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

PM Modi said August 14 will be marked as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day coincides with Pakistan's Independence Day.

In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

“Partitions pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi said.

He further said, “May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment."

first published:August 14, 2021, 11:12 IST