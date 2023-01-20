CHANGE LANGUAGE
Partly Cloudy Sky Likely in Delhi as Temperature Settles Above Normal; AQI Slightly Improves
1-MIN READ

Partly Cloudy Sky Likely in Delhi as Temperature Settles Above Normal; AQI Slightly Improves

PTI

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 11:49 IST

New Delhi, India

The minimum temperature was recorded three degrees above normal at 10.6 degrees Celsius. (PTI Photo)

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 277 (poor).

The national capital is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky on Friday with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 22 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded three degrees above normal at 10.6 degrees Celsius.

Humidity was recorded at 83 percent at 8:30 am, the IMD noted.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
