Partnership Between India, Canada Vital to Fighting Covid-19 Pandemic: PM Modi
In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said he spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a tweet, Modi said he spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada in these difficult times," he said. "Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic, including through medical research and supply chain management," the prime minister said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mystery Over Kim Jong Un Has Left Coffin Dancers Eagerly Waiting With Memes
- Unseen Pic from Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Wedding Featuring Sara and Ibrahim Spells Royalty
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review: This ThinkPad Superleggera Laptop Retains Robustness & Performance
- Xiaomi Officially Unveils MIUI 12: Here Are All The Phones Getting The Update
- Watch | Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Trains Outside in Australia as Covid-19 Lockdown Eases