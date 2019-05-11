Parts of Bengaluru to Grope in the Dark for 36 Hours as Power Supply Will be Snapped This Weekend

Many parts of Bengaluru will have power cuts due to urgent maintenance work over the weekend, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). The BESCOM’s report states that while some parts will have a 36-hour (8am Saturday to 8pm Sunday) power outage, other places will have scheduled power cuts for 2 hours between noon and 2pm.The areas that will suffer power cut from Saturday (8am to Sunday 8pm) are:Vijaynagar, RPC Layout, Govindraj Nagar, Marenahalli, Nagarbhavi, Kamakshipalya, Chandra Layout, Hampinagar, Sir MV Layout, Kodigehall, BHEL Layout, Bapujinagar, Hosapalya, Jnanabharathi, Vinayaka Layout, Kengeri Satellite Town railway station, Girinagar, Srinagar, Hanumanthnagar, Chamarajpet, Vidyapeetha, Thyagarajanagar, Hosakerehalli, and Mysuru Road.On Saturday, many parts of south-east Bengaluru will not have power between 12 pm - 2 pm. The areas to be affected include:Amarjyothi Layout, Domlur, Domlur Layout, Murugeshpalya, Jagdeeshnagar, Malleshpalya, Vignan Nagar, Maruthinagar, Basavanagar, Rameshnagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Kalappa Layout, AS Palya, Islampur, Vinayakanagar, Doddanekundi, LRD Layout, Sanjaynagar, Manjunathanagar, Marathahalli, Kaveri Layout, Manjunatha Layout, Vagdevi Layout, Ejipura, ST Bed, 80 feet Road, Ashwani Layout, Vivekinagar, Anepalya, Neelasandra, Sonnenahalli, Rose Garden, YG Palya, Rudrappa Garden, Srinivagilu, Indiranagar, and surrounding areas.