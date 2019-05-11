Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Parts of Bengaluru to Grope in the Dark for 36 Hours as Power Supply Will be Snapped This Weekend

In Bengaluru, while some parts will have a 36-hour outage, other places will have scheduled power cuts for 2 hours between noon and 2pm.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 11, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Parts of Bengaluru to Grope in the Dark for 36 Hours as Power Supply Will be Snapped This Weekend
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Many parts of Bengaluru will have power cuts due to urgent maintenance work over the weekend, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). The BESCOM’s report states that while some parts will have a 36-hour (8am Saturday to 8pm Sunday) power outage, other places will have scheduled power cuts for 2 hours between noon and 2pm.

The areas that will suffer power cut from Saturday (8am to Sunday 8pm) are:
Vijaynagar, RPC Layout, Govindraj Nagar, Marenahalli, Nagarbhavi, Kamakshipalya, Chandra Layout, Hampinagar, Sir MV Layout, Kodigehall, BHEL Layout, Bapujinagar, Hosapalya, Jnanabharathi, Vinayaka Layout, Kengeri Satellite Town railway station, Girinagar, Srinagar, Hanumanthnagar, Chamarajpet, Vidyapeetha, Thyagarajanagar, Hosakerehalli, and Mysuru Road.

On Saturday, many parts of south-east Bengaluru will not have power between 12 pm - 2 pm. The areas to be affected include:
Amarjyothi Layout, Domlur, Domlur Layout, Murugeshpalya, Jagdeeshnagar, Malleshpalya, Vignan Nagar, Maruthinagar, Basavanagar, Rameshnagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Kalappa Layout, AS Palya, Islampur, Vinayakanagar, Doddanekundi, LRD Layout, Sanjaynagar, Manjunathanagar, Marathahalli, Kaveri Layout, Manjunatha Layout, Vagdevi Layout, Ejipura, ST Bed, 80 feet Road, Ashwani Layout, Vivekinagar, Anepalya, Neelasandra, Sonnenahalli, Rose Garden, YG Palya, Rudrappa Garden, Srinivagilu, Indiranagar, and surrounding areas.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram