English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parts of Bengaluru to Grope in the Dark for 36 Hours as Power Supply Will be Snapped This Weekend
In Bengaluru, while some parts will have a 36-hour outage, other places will have scheduled power cuts for 2 hours between noon and 2pm.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Many parts of Bengaluru will have power cuts due to urgent maintenance work over the weekend, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). The BESCOM’s report states that while some parts will have a 36-hour (8am Saturday to 8pm Sunday) power outage, other places will have scheduled power cuts for 2 hours between noon and 2pm.
The areas that will suffer power cut from Saturday (8am to Sunday 8pm) are:
Vijaynagar, RPC Layout, Govindraj Nagar, Marenahalli, Nagarbhavi, Kamakshipalya, Chandra Layout, Hampinagar, Sir MV Layout, Kodigehall, BHEL Layout, Bapujinagar, Hosapalya, Jnanabharathi, Vinayaka Layout, Kengeri Satellite Town railway station, Girinagar, Srinagar, Hanumanthnagar, Chamarajpet, Vidyapeetha, Thyagarajanagar, Hosakerehalli, and Mysuru Road.
On Saturday, many parts of south-east Bengaluru will not have power between 12 pm - 2 pm. The areas to be affected include:
Amarjyothi Layout, Domlur, Domlur Layout, Murugeshpalya, Jagdeeshnagar, Malleshpalya, Vignan Nagar, Maruthinagar, Basavanagar, Rameshnagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Kalappa Layout, AS Palya, Islampur, Vinayakanagar, Doddanekundi, LRD Layout, Sanjaynagar, Manjunathanagar, Marathahalli, Kaveri Layout, Manjunatha Layout, Vagdevi Layout, Ejipura, ST Bed, 80 feet Road, Ashwani Layout, Vivekinagar, Anepalya, Neelasandra, Sonnenahalli, Rose Garden, YG Palya, Rudrappa Garden, Srinivagilu, Indiranagar, and surrounding areas.
The areas that will suffer power cut from Saturday (8am to Sunday 8pm) are:
Vijaynagar, RPC Layout, Govindraj Nagar, Marenahalli, Nagarbhavi, Kamakshipalya, Chandra Layout, Hampinagar, Sir MV Layout, Kodigehall, BHEL Layout, Bapujinagar, Hosapalya, Jnanabharathi, Vinayaka Layout, Kengeri Satellite Town railway station, Girinagar, Srinagar, Hanumanthnagar, Chamarajpet, Vidyapeetha, Thyagarajanagar, Hosakerehalli, and Mysuru Road.
On Saturday, many parts of south-east Bengaluru will not have power between 12 pm - 2 pm. The areas to be affected include:
Amarjyothi Layout, Domlur, Domlur Layout, Murugeshpalya, Jagdeeshnagar, Malleshpalya, Vignan Nagar, Maruthinagar, Basavanagar, Rameshnagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Kalappa Layout, AS Palya, Islampur, Vinayakanagar, Doddanekundi, LRD Layout, Sanjaynagar, Manjunathanagar, Marathahalli, Kaveri Layout, Manjunatha Layout, Vagdevi Layout, Ejipura, ST Bed, 80 feet Road, Ashwani Layout, Vivekinagar, Anepalya, Neelasandra, Sonnenahalli, Rose Garden, YG Palya, Rudrappa Garden, Srinivagilu, Indiranagar, and surrounding areas.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- Bananas May Go Extinct Soon, and Climate Change is to Be Blamed
- US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy with Alexa
- Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results