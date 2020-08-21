INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Parts of Delhi Receive Drizzle; IMD Predicts Light Rains Till Monday

For Representation. IMD has predicted light rains in coming days in Delhi

For Representation. IMD has predicted light rains in coming days in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rains in the city till Monday. There are chances of a thunderstorm with rains on Tuesday, it said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 10:46 PM IST
Share this:

After two days of moderate to heavy rains in the national capital, some parts of the city witnessed a drizzle on Friday. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rains in the city till Monday. There are chances of a thunderstorm with rains on Tuesday, it said.

On Saturday, the temperature in Delhi will settle between 25 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Next Story
Loading