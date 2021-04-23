india

News18» News»India»Parts of Delhi Receive Light Rains
1-MIN READ

Parts of Delhi Receive Light Rains

File photo: Rains lash parts of Delhi. (Image: ANI)

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

Several parts of Delhi received light rains on Friday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 22 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The weatherman has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rains over isolated places of north Delhi, southwest Delhi, south Delhi, New Delhi, central Delhi, northwest Delhi and IGI Airport among other areas during the day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 54 per cent at 8.30 am.

first published:April 23, 2021, 11:20 IST