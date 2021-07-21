Parts of Delhi Receive Light Rains, Small Dry Patch Over Weekend: IMD

Parts of Delhi received light rains on Wednesday and a small dry patch is expected over the weekend before the monsoon picks up pace again, the India Meteorological Department said. The capital recorded a maximum of 34.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 35 degrees Celsius for three to four days. The MeT office said the automatic weather station in Najafgarh recorded 3.5 mm rainfall on Wednesday.

Narela and Mayur Vihar also recorded light precipitation. Delhi had recorded 60.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

It received 69.6 mm and 38.4 mm rainfall on Sunday and Monday, respectively. A MeT Department official said there will not be much rainfall in Delhi till July 25. Starting July 26, the city will witness another good spell of rain.

According to the IMD data, good spells of monsoon rain over the last few days have covered the rain-deficit in the capital. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 220 mm rainfall in July so far.

Normally, the weather station gauges 210 mm rainfall in the month of July. However, northeast and south Delhi are still in the category of rain "deficit" districts.

The IMD measures monsoon performance in five categories — large excess (rainfall is above 60 per cent of normal), excess (20 per cent to 59 per cent more than average), normal (minus 19 to 19 per cent of normal), deficit (minus 20 percent to minus 59 per cent) and large deficit (60 per cent below normal). Northeast Delhi has recorded 106 mm rainfall against the normal of 208.6 mm, a shortfall of 49 per cent since June 1 when the monsoon season starts. South Delhi has gauged 145.3 mm precipitation against the average of 208.6 mm during the period, a deficiency of 30 per cent.

