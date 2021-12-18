Parts of J&K Face Power Cut as Electricity Dept Staff Protest Against Privatisation of Grid Stations

At a time when the mercury has plummeted to a record low of -6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, thousands of employees of the Power Development Department (PDD) have shunned work over government plans to privatize grid stations plunging Jammu and Kashmir into crisis.

“We are sorry we will not repair or restore electricity barring the hospitals. Even if Lieutenant General’s power supply is affected we won’t restore it," the PDD employee leaders told media.

The staffers had decided to shun work from Friday midnight after two rounds of talks in Jammu held between power staffers body and J&K government failed to break the ice.

With no side willing to blink an eye, the stalemate is continued on Saturday. The employees intensified the strike by pen-down and tool-down action. “There is no breakthrough. The government does not want to resolve the crisis meaning they want to push their proposal of selling power transmission sector" Sachin Tickoo, general secretary of the premier PDD body.

The striking employees come from all positions - from low ranking meter readers to linemen, inspectors to junior and senior engineers - all urging the government to scrap the proposal to privatize the grids - saying “assets built over the decades by successive J&K governments cannot be handed over to a private company in one stroke of a pen."

The employees say they have a rather bitter experience of the government reneging on many promises when the PDD was made a corporation more than a year back.

“Neither our wages were released on time nor were the promotions, and regularisation of daily wagers taken up. We were ditched," an agitating staffer told News 18.

Ticklo said the employees will oppose the move to sell the grid stations tooth and nail. “They are feeling insecure," he said.

“Nowhere in the country are power grids sold. This is the property of the J&K. It is tragic that government is out to hand over our assets to an outside company. Power is on the concurrent list, " he said.

He said the fears of the employees were legitimate as some earlier joint venture companies like CVPPPL that was floated on the same concept of harnessing hydro-potential, and NHPC, JKSPDC, and PDD were equivalent shareholders, did not inspire confidence among the PDD employees who were being sidelined and not given positions incommensurate with their qualifications and experience.

Many leaders spearheading the agitation said the proposed formation of the joint venture company ‘J&K Grid Company’ without discussing the modalities was detrimental to the employees.

Ticklo regretted that the LG government was not deputing senior officers to thrash out the issue. “All we want is that the proposal should be scrapped and the salary of the PDD employees should come from the state budget," he said. Repeated attempts to reach LG’s office or Principle Secretary Power did not materialise.

While the stalemate is on, reports of power outages started to come from different areas of Jammu and Kashmir. “We are without electricity since 9 am. We are shivering in cold," said a Srinagar resident. “How are we going to lift the water to the storage tanks. Our electric motor is jammed because of sub-zero temperature. The power shut down is a another blow," another resident sent a text message.

The Valley’s temperature dipped several notches down on Friday night packing freeze in Srinagar city and hinterland. The Met office predicted mercury will further dip in the coming days.

