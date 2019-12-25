Parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu Set to Witness Solar Eclipse Tomorrow, Odisha Govt Declares Holiday

Bhubaneswar: Parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be able to witness the annual solar eclipse on December 26. The spectacle will be visible to those living in Mangaluru, Madikeri in Karnataka; Telicherry, Calicut, Palghat in Kerala; and Ooty, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tiruppur, Palani, Dindigal, Karur, Erode, Trichy, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi, Ammapattinam, Muttupettai in Tamil Nadu.

In the other parts of the country, a partial eclipse will be visible. The eclipse will commence at 8 am and last till 11.16 am.

Meanwhile, in Odisha the government has announced that state government offices, revenue and magisterial courts will remain closed on December 26 in view of the solar eclipse. All schools and colleges in the state will remain closed in view of the solar eclipse, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das.

Notably, several parts of India will witness the solar eclipse after sunrise from 9 a.m. to 12.29 p.m. Special arrangements have been made at Pathani Samanta Planetarium where people can see the partial solar eclipse in the morning through a telescope.

(With IANS inputs)

