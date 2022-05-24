Parts of Mumbai, Eastern Suburbs to Face Water Cut from May 24-27. Check Timings, Areas & Other Details

Parts of Mumbai city and eastern suburb will face water cut from Tuesday (May 24) to Friday (May 27) from 11 am to 3 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

The BMC also said that there will be a five per cent water cut in Mumbai and urged the citizens to keep the required stock of water on the day, a report in India Today said.

“The citizens of the area concerned are appealed to keep the required stock of water on the day before the water cut during the period mentioned above,” the BMC statement read.

Southern parts of the city including Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Bhendi Bazaar, Nariman Point, Churchgate, Fort and Crawford Market will be affected. Moreover, parts of eastern suburbs including Kurla, Tilak Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd, and Chembur will also be affected.

Earlier this week, there was 24-hour water cut in parts of the eastern suburbs due to micro-tunnelling work on May 18 and 19.

The water supply will be cut due to the maintenance work of a 100kV power substation at Pise Panjrapur Complex.

The Mumbai authorities have urged residents to make use of water sparingly. Citizen have also been asked to keep the required water stock a day before.

