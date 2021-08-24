Parts of Mumbai to Face 10% Water Cut from Thursday to Friday Morning

Parts of Mumbai will face 10 per cent water cut for 24 hours from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am Friday. The BMC, in a statement, asked people in the western and eastern suburbs of Mumbai to store water before hand in view of the water cut.

The BMC officials have proposed to install a new 80 MLD Pump Set in Mumbai III A pumping station at Panjrapur during this period.

“To facilitate this work, it is necessary to install a new 900 mm diameter sluice valve on the existing pipe line. Therefore, it is proposed to isolate Mumbai III A pumping station from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am Friday for 24 hours," the BMC said.

“This will result in less inflow to Bhandup Water Complex by 10 per cent and therefore 10 per cent water cut will be imposed in western suburbs, Island city (excluding F/South and F/North wards) and N and L wards in eastern suburbs," it said.

The BMC appealed to the citizens to use water carefully during the water cut period.

