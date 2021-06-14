Parts of Punjab, Haryana to Get Heavy Rain, Storms as Monsoon Arrives 14 Days Ahead Of Schedule

Many parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh will get heavy rain with storms on June 15-16 due to the arrival of the monsoon 14 days ahead of the schedule.

According to the India Meteorological Department centre in Chandigarh, light to moderate rain will lash many parts of Punjab, Harynana, and Chandigarh with isolated heavy rain in some areas in the next 48 hours.

The monsoon entered Haryana on Sunday, 14 days ahead of its scheduled arrival in the state. Many districts of North Haryana including Yamunanagar, Ambala, Panchkula received rainfall on Sunday.

The monsoon will cover the entire state in the next 48 hours, IMD has predicted. This is the second time in the last 20 years that the monsoon has knocked on the doors of the state on June 13. Earlier in 2008, the monsoon entered the state on the same date when the state received 14 percent more rainfall compared to the normal rainfall.

Monsoon has entered Haryana this time through North Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Kerala witnessed rainfall due to the monsoon on June 3. It took only 10 days to reach Haryana. According to the Met Department, due to early arrival, the monsoon spell will last longer this time. 101 percent rainfall is expected in the northern part of the country including Haryana.

A 460 mm rainfall due to monsoon is considered normal in Haryana. More than 80 percent of the year’s rainfall occurs in the monsoon season. However, for the last 10 years, the state is receiving less rainfall than normal during the monsoon season. The IMD has predicted that the state will receive 138 percent more rain than normal.

The weather agency in its latest bulletin said that the conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into most parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh; Delhi; some more parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab during the next 48 hours.

