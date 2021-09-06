Parts of South, West and North India to Receive Rainfall For Next 2 Days

With the re-activation of the Southwest Monsoon, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in many parts of South, West, and North India on Monday and Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department has said that heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala during the next two days. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over many parts of South Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and South Chhattisgarh between September 6 and 7 as a possible low-pressure area is moving towards North-West India.

The Met said that the region of North Marathwada, North Madhya Maharashtra, North Konkan, and Gujarat is likely to receive rain from Monday to Wednesday.

Scattered to heavy rainfall are very likely to occur over most parts of North-West India from September 7 to 9. IMD’s forecast says heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Punjab and Jammu region, and East Rajasthan.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet has predicted light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, parts of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, parts of Kerala, and parts of Madhya Pradesh and South Odisha.

Skymet has said that moderate rainfall is likely to occur over Northeast India, and some parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Lakshadweep. Light rainfall is likely over interior parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Northeast Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours.

In August, India received 24 percent less than normal rainfall, IMD said. Now, the weather department has predicted above normal rainfall over many parts of central India in September.

