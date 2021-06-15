'Party Like Mother, Should Not Betray it': Chirag Paswan Removed From Post of LJP Chief

In his first reaction after his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras ousted him as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha, LJP president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday likened the organization to a mother who should not be “betrayed".

Paswan, who has also been removed from the post of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president after an emergency meeting of the LJP national working committee, said in a tweet, that he had made efforts to keep the party founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan and his family together but failed. People are supreme in a democracy, Paswan said and thanked those who have kept faith in the party.

Paswan also shared a letter he had written to Paras, the youngest brother of his father, in March in which he had highlighted his uncle’s unhappiness over a number of issues, including his elevation as the party president.

पापा की बनाई इस पार्टी और अपने परिवार को साथ रखने के लिए किए मैंने प्रयास किया लेकिन असफल रहा।पार्टी माँ के समान है और माँ के साथ धोखा नहीं करना चाहिए।लोकतंत्र में जनता सर्वोपरि है। पार्टी में आस्था रखने वाले लोगों का मैं धन्यवाद देता हूँ। एक पुराना पत्र साझा करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/pFwojQVzuo— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) June 15, 2021

Suraj Bhan will take over as the working president until a new president is elected, NDTV reported.

On Monday, five of the six LJP MPs in Lok Sabha rebelled against Paswan and elected Paras, the youngest brother of Paswan’s late father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, in his place, causing a big churn in Bihar politics. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday evening recognised Paras as the leader of the LJP in the House, a day after the five MPs informed Speaker Om Birla about their decision.

