'Party Will Benefit From Kanhaiya Kumar's Presence': Bihar Congress President

Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha has asserted that former JNU student union leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s entry into the grand old party will benefit the unit a great deal Jha said that the party’s high command will decide Kanhaiya’s role in Congress. He also said that there will be no interference of state leadership in deciding the former CPI youth icon’s role in Bihar Congress.

Jha was present in New Delhi when Kanhaiya, along with Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, joined Congress on Monday. Both Kanhaiya and Jignesh took the membership of the Congress party in the presence of former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders.

“Kanhaiya has been a student leader, there is no need to introduce him. Rahul Gandhi has included him in Congress. We wholeheartedly welcome him,” Jha said.

When asked about the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the post of Punjab Congress chief on a day when Kanhaiya joined the party, Jha said, “Our leadership inducts people based on their ability to work. It depends on the person whether he lives up to the expectations of the party or not. Sidhu’s style of working is different from Kanhaiya Kumar’s style.”

On the question of RJD spokesperson not knowing Kanhaiya Kumar, Jha said, “It is not necessary that everyone should know everyone. They may not know Kanhaiya Kumar personally.”

After joining Congress on Monday, Kanhaiya said, “I have joined Congress because I have realized that there are some people who have an ideology to destroy the country… Congress is the most democratic party," he said. “This country needs Congress. I am not here to save the party… I am here to protect the country,” he added.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Kanhaiya joined CPI. He lost to BJP’s Giriraj Singh after contesting from the Begusarai constituency of Bihar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here