Partying Men Try to Rape MNC Employee Returning Home in Gurugram, 5 Arrested

Five people were arrested and two others booked for allegedly trying to rape a 21-year-old MNC employee when she was returning to her home in an upscale residential complex in sector 86 here.Police said the incident occurred Thursday night when the woman, employed with a multi-national IT firm, was returning from her work around 10 pm."When she was using the stairs to go to the second floor of the flat, she saw some youths making a noise in a party organised on the first floor of the building and disturbing other residents," said Shamsher Singh, ACP of Maneser."As she tried to enquire into the reason of nuisance, her lunch box fell down and that attracted their attention. One of the men came out from the flat and tried to drag her inside. She somehow managed to come out of his clutch and ran toward her residence," he said.High drama ensued after the woman raised an alarm, with residents of the apartment claiming that two of the men arrested, both residents of the first-floor apartment in the same condominium, were habitual offenders.They alleged that the police delayed filing an FIR and tried to cover up the matter, eventually registering an FIR several hours later only after senior police officers were informed. Hindustan Times reported.The woman had informed her parents about the incident who shared it with other residents, security guards and the local police.Denying allegations of any laxity in the probe, police said a team of officers, including the Assistant Commissioner (south), SHO Manesar, SHO Kherki Daula and others rushed to “pacify” the residents and avert a “law and order “situation.When the locals, who were already disturbed by the nuisance, objected to the youths, they allegedly manhandled them and use abusive languages, the ACP said.Meanwhile, some police personnel and a PCR van reached the spot and arrested five of the youths - Mukesh, Abhishek, Sawan, Ankit and Sachin, he said. Two others - Hemant and Kamal - managed to escape.