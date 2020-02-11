Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Parveen Rana (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live htdownl: Parveen Rana of congress is Trailing
Live election result status of Parveen Rana (परवीन राणा) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Bijwasan seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Parveen Rana has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Parveen Rana is a Indian National Congress candidate from Bijwasan constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Work and Business. Parveen Rana's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 53 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 4.1 crore which includes Rs. 60.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 3.5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 13.4 lakh of which Rs. 3.2 lakh is self income. Parveen Rana's has total liabilities of Rs. 1.5 lakh.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Bijwasan are: Deepak (BSP), Parveen Rana (INC), Bhupinder Singh Joon (AAP), Sat Prakash Rana (BJP), Dhanji Sharma (SAMP), Nitu Yadav (ANC), Pardeep Maurya (NYP), Manoj Kumar (LJP), Manju Yadav (SI), Ram Niwas (HND), Lokender Kapashera (AAPP), Anil (IND), Kameshwar Thakur (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Parveen Rana (INC) in 2020 Bijwasan elections.
-
