Parvez Hashmi (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Parvez Hashmi TRAILING

Parvez Hashmi is a Indian National Congress candidate from Okhla constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Former MLA, Former MP (RS) and Social Worker. Parvez Hashmi's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 65 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 9.5 crore which includes Rs. 2.9 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 6.6 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 16.6 lakh of which Rs. 5.5 lakh is self income. Parvez Hashmi's has total liabilities of Rs. 34.1 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Okhla are: Amanatullah Khan (AAP), Dharam Singh (BSP), Parvez Hashmi (INC), Braham Singh (BJP), MI Ansari (JJP), Dr Chandra Rajan Arora (LPI), Tasleem Ahmed Rehmani (SDPI), Devnarayan Thakur (RJP), Musarrat Ali Khan (RAJSP), Ved Prakash (AWP), Shazia Faizan (ANC), Abhay Raj (IND), Awanindra Kumar Choubey (IND), Jamaluddin (IND), Babar Riyaz (IND).

