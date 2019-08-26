Paryushan Parv 2019: Swetambara Sect of Jainism to Begin Fasting From Today, All You Need to KKnow

Jainism is an ancient Indian religion that works on the principles of ahimsa or non-violence, by living an ethical and spiritual life. Just like all other religions of the world, Jains also celebrate a number of festivals all-round the year. However, as there are two sects of the religion, Digambara and Swetambara, the practices and dates might differ.

One of the most important festivals of Jainism is Paryushana Parv, which is usually celebrated in August or September and by the Hindi calendar Bhadrapad month's Shukla Paksha. The holy event lasts for eight days for Swetambara and 10 days for Digambara sect of Jains. While Digambaras refer to it as Das Lakshana Dharma, the Swetambaras called it Paryushana. The festival ends with the celebration of Samvatsari or Kshamavani.

The Paryushana festival for Swetambaras starts on August 26 this year, and will end on September 2, 2019. The festival, which comes under the monsoon period or ‘chaturmas’, ends with Bhadrapada shukla chaturthi. During this period, the Jains increase the level of their spiritual worship, by fasting and meditating.

The word Paryushan is derived from two words: par, which means all kinds, and ushan, which means to burn. Hence, during the auspicious time of Paryushan, the Jains shed all types of karmas and involve in meditation and donation.

In the eight-day of observance of the festival, while some Shwetambaras recite the Kalpa Sutra, the others Antagada Sutra. The days are dedicated to remembrance of Lord Mahavira and the tirthankaras.

