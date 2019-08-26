Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Paryushan Parv 2019: Swetambara Sect of Jainism to Begin Fasting From Today, All You Need to KKnow

One of the most important festivals of Jainism is Paryushana Parv, which is usually celebrated in August or September and by the Hindi calendar Bhadrapad month's Shukla Paksha.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Paryushan Parv 2019: Swetambara Sect of Jainism to Begin Fasting From Today, All You Need to KKnow
Image for representation
Loading...

Jainism is an ancient Indian religion that works on the principles of ahimsa or non-violence, by living an ethical and spiritual life. Just like all other religions of the world, Jains also celebrate a number of festivals all-round the year. However, as there are two sects of the religion, Digambara and Swetambara, the practices and dates might differ.

One of the most important festivals of Jainism is Paryushana Parv, which is usually celebrated in August or September and by the Hindi calendar Bhadrapad month's Shukla Paksha. The holy event lasts for eight days for Swetambara and 10 days for Digambara sect of Jains. While Digambaras refer to it as Das Lakshana Dharma, the Swetambaras called it Paryushana. The festival ends with the celebration of Samvatsari or Kshamavani.

The Paryushana festival for Swetambaras starts on August 26 this year, and will end on September 2, 2019. The festival, which comes under the monsoon period or ‘chaturmas’, ends with Bhadrapada shukla chaturthi. During this period, the Jains increase the level of their spiritual worship, by fasting and meditating.

The word Paryushan is derived from two words: par, which means all kinds, and ushan, which means to burn. Hence, during the auspicious time of Paryushan, the Jains shed all types of karmas and involve in meditation and donation.

In the eight-day of observance of the festival, while some Shwetambaras recite the Kalpa Sutra, the others Antagada Sutra. The days are dedicated to remembrance of Lord Mahavira and the tirthankaras.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram