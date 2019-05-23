English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paschim Champaran Election Results 2019 Live Updates (West Champaran): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Paschim Champaran (पश्चिम चंपारण) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Paschim Champaran (West Champaran) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.66%. The estimated literacy level of Paschim Champaran is 56.56%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sanjay Jayaswal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 1,10,254 votes which was 12.90% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.43% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sanjay Jaiswal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 47,343 votes which was 9.18% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 38.56% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.49% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.22% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Paschim Champaran was: Sanjay Jayaswal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,69,411 men, 6,43,703 women and 34 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Paschim Champaran is: 26.801389 84.502778
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पश्चिम चंपारण, बिहार (Hindi); পশ্চিম চম্পারন, বিহার (Bengali); पश्चिम चंपारण, बिहार (Marathi); પેશ્ચિમ ચંપારણ, બિહાર (Gujarati); பஸ்சிம் சம்பாரண், பீகார் (Tamil); పశ్చిమ్ ఛంపారన్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಪಶ್ಚಿಂ ಚಂಪರನ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); പശ്ചിം ചമ്പരൺ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
Paschim Champaran Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Nafish Ahmad
IND
--
--
Ratan Kumar Sarkar
IND
--
--
Vikas Kumar Prasad
IND
--
--
Sanjay Kumar Patel
IND
--
--
Ajay Kumar Sinha
LJSWP
--
--
Bipin Nath Tiwari Alias Bipin Tiwari
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Rakesh Kumar
BJP
--
--
Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal
RLSP
--
--
Brijesh Kumar Kushwaha
