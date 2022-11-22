Pashmina, Nomadic Life to Be Showcased in 'Enterprising Ladakh' Tableaux on Republic Day

The Union Territory of Ladakh's Republic Day tableaux next year would be themed on an enterprising model, depicting world-famous pashmina and nomadic life, officials said on Tuesday.

The administration has invited a request for proposal (RFP) for the selection of a consultant for conceptualisation, design, and fabrication of Ladakh Tableaux 2023.

"The administration intends to engage consultants including firms, artists and designers to conceptualise, design and fabricate ‘Ladakh tableaux 2023’ on the theme enterprising Ladakh for presentation at national republic day Parade at New Delhi", a senior officer said.

The tableaux design will also showcase ‘enterprising Ladakh’, which will depict the unique and world-famous Pashmina, apricot and sea buckthorn, apples, handicrafts, and handloom, he said.

The background of the tableaux will showcase the distinct geographic features and ethnic folk forms of dance and music of Ladakh, coalescing with the theme of the tableaux, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here