Pass Percentage in Delhi Govt Schools Class 11 Touches 80 Percent for the First Time Since 2010
The results of the annual exams of all classes (other than class 10 and 12) in Delhi government schools conducted centrally by the Directorate of Education (DoE) were declared on March 30, 2019.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The pass percentage in Delhi government schools for class 11 has touched 80 per cent for the first time since 2010, according to statistics.
