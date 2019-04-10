Pass Percentage in Delhi Govt Schools Class 11 Touches 80 Percent for the First Time Since 2010

The pass percentage in Delhi government schools for class 11 has touched 80 per cent for the first time since 2010, according to statistics.The results of the annual exams of all classes (other than class 10 and 12) in Delhi government schools conducted centrally by the Directorate of Education (DoE) were declared on March 30, 2019.The statistics takes into account figures from 2010 onwards.While 71 per cent students of class 11 passed their exam in 2017-18, it has improved to 80 per cent in 2018-19. From 2015-16 onwards, the pass percentage in this class has been around 72 per cent as opposed to 63 per cent in 2014-15.In 2018-19, it touched 80 per cent for the first time, the statistics revealed.Similarly, in class nine, the pass percentage has remained almost the same as previous year.While 57.4 per cent students passed in 2017-18, the pass percentage for 2018-19 is 57.8 per cent."There has been a slow but consistent improvement in the pass percentage over the last four years in this class due to programmes and initiatives like Chunauti and Mission Buniyaad which is strengthening the foundational learning skills of students by the time they reach Class 9," a Delhi government official said.In 2015-16, the pass percentage in this class was 50.8 per cent which improved to 52.3 per cent the next year followed by 57.4 per cent in 2017-18."It is important to note that the improvement recorded last year and maintained this year has been despite the change in the weightage for external and internal component."While before 2017-18, the weightage for external was of 60 per cent, it was increased to 80 pc as per CBSE norms," the official added.