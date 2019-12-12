Passage of Citizenship Bill Marks Defeat of Justice, One of the Darkest Days in History, Says AMU Teacher's Association
The Aligarh Muslim Teacher's Association in a statement on Wednesday evening said that the passing of the bill marks a 'defeat for justice by the use of numbers game by the ruling party'.
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University campus.
Aligarh (UP): The Aligarh Muslim University Teachers Association on Wednesday dubbed the day of passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill by the Parliament as "one of the darkest days" in the history of independent India.
The AMUTA held an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening and passed a resolution stating that the passing of the bill marks a "defeat for justice by the use of numbers game by the ruling party".
"It is one of the darkest days in the history of independent India," it said. The AMUTA announced that it would hold a peaceful protest on Friday with the teachers marching from the staff club to Faiz Gate where they will hand over a memorandum addressed to the president of India to district authorities.
The resolution also condemned the lodging of an FIR by the police against 520 students for holding a protest, which they termed as peaceful, at the campus on Tuesday night. The teachers demanded immediate quashing of the FIR, arguing that it infringes upon the basic rights of citizens to hold peaceful protest.
The spokesperson for the protesting students told reporters that a protest meeting would be held later on Thursday evening at Baab-e-Syed Gate. The students too have also announced to hold a protest march after Friday prayers.
The AMU spokesman said no untoward incident has been reported from any part of the campus since Wednesday. The annual examinations of the university are being conducted as per schedule, he added.
