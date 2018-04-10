Passenger 'Forcibly' Offloaded from IndiGo Flight After He Complained of Mosquitoes

The string of controversies do not seem to end for IndiGo Airlines. Last week, the budget carrier is alleged to have forcibly offloaded a heart surgeon from Bengaluru, Dr Saurabh Rai, from flight 6E 541 at Lucknow Airport after he complained of mosquitoes inside the aircraft.“The Indigo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru was full of mosquitoes. When I raised an objection, I was manhandled by the crew and offloaded from the aircraft. I was even threatened,” said Dr Rai.Passengers onboard the flight say that neither the staff nor security personnel arranged any vehicle to drive Dr Rai back to the airport lounge; he had to walk.The airline through a tweet on Monday said, "Mr Saurabh Rai was offloaded on from 6E541 for unruly behaviour. Mr Rai had initially expressed concerns regarding mosquitos on board. Before his concerns could be addressed, he became aggressive and used threatening language.""...Keeping in mind safety protocols, as well as the passenger's unruly behaviour, the pilot-in-command decided to offload Mr Rai."IndiGo has been in news due to its high-handed behaviour with passengers. Last October, a video of a passenger was seen manhandled by IndiGo's staff at Delhi airport became viral. The airline went on to issue a four-page statement defending its staff, saying they were only acting in self-defence. IndiGo chief Aditya Ghosh later personally apologised, saying "this does not reflect our culture."Subsequently, a parliamentary committee report on flier satisfaction, which was submitted earlier this year, specifically advised IndiGo to adopt a consumer-friendly approach while dealing with passengers. The committee also pulled up Aditya Ghosh, IndiGo's president, for suggesting that staff members of the airline hired from tier-II and III cities were often untrained in soft skills and unable to speak fluent English, as many of them went to government schools.