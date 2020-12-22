Passenger from London Tests Covid-19 Positive in TN, Result Awaited to Determine if it's New UK Strain

A few hours after the Centre and Tamil Nadu government banned all flights from UK due a new coronavirus strain being found in the country, a passenger who landed in Chennai from London via Delhi has tested positive for Covid-19 .

“A passenger who arrived in Chennai from the UK via Delhi has tested positive for Covid19. Samples taken from him have been sent to NIV Pune to identify if it’s the new strain of the virus. The patient was already under quarantine and has now been moved to Kings Institute. No reason to panic,” said state health secretary J Radhakrishanan.

Radhakrishnan along with other officials visited Chennai airport and inspected the steps taken to check passengers landing in the airport from abroad.

The secretary advised all citizens to wear masks and follow social distancing and also use sanitizers frequently.

“All those who land in Chennai Airport from abroad will have to be quarantined for 14 days and this is mandatory. Passengers not only from UK but from any country will have to be quarantined for 14 days,” said Radhakrishnan.

In the last 10 days, a total of 1,078 passengers have landed in Chennai airport from abroad and the government is taking steps to track them, he said.

“We have only information about a new strain of the virus but still now we don’t have any case with the new strain. People need not be afraid about the new strain,” said the health secretary.

(With inputs from Sateesh)