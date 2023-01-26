A woman passenger experienced labour pain and delivered a baby mid-air on a Dubai-bound Emirates flight. The incident took place on January 19 when the passenger travelling from Tokyo-Narita to Dubai International on Flight EK 319 reported the matter to its crew members.

The airline confirmed to CNN that the 12-hour-long flight landed on schedule time despite a medical emergency onboard.

Acting swiftly to the situation, the crew members calmly handled the woman and her baby.

Quoting Emirates, CNN reported that the condition of both - mother and child - was stable. As soon as the flight landed in Dubai, they were attended to by the local medical staff.

As per Emirates’ policy, you can book your flight as usual up to your 29th week of pregnancy, as long as you haven’t had any complications or medical concerns. If you are travelling during or after your 29th week of pregnancy, you will need to bring a medical certificate or letter signed by your doctor or midwife. You may not be accepted on the flight if you travel without one.

