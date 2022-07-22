CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#PresidentialPolls#MonsoonSession#SoniaGandhi
Home » News » India » Passengers of IndiGo's Patna-Delhi Flight Deboarded After One Makes Hoax Bomb Threat
1-MIN READ

Passengers of IndiGo's Patna-Delhi Flight Deboarded After One Makes Hoax Bomb Threat

PTI

Last Updated: July 22, 2022, 08:23 IST

New Delhi, India

. The plane was searched and nothing was found. (File photo for representation: News18)

. The plane was searched and nothing was found. (File photo for representation: News18)

he flight, which was scheduled to depart at 8.20 PM, had to be grounded following the hoax threat

A passenger on IndiGo’s Patna-Delhi flight on Thursday claimed that there was a bomb on board, which later turned out to be a hoax, sources said. The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 8.20 PM, had to be grounded following the hoax threat, they said.

All the passengers were safely evacuated. The plane was searched and nothing was found, a source said. The passenger who spread the hoax was detained by the local authorities. The plane is expected to leave for Delhi with passengers on Friday morning, sources said.

IndiGo did not respond to PTI’s request for a statement on the matter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags:
first published:July 22, 2022, 08:01 IST
last updated:July 22, 2022, 08:23 IST