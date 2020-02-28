English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Passenger on Track at Mandi House; Delhi Metro Trains Delayed on Blueline
The DMRC said there is a delay in services between Mandi House and Dwarka Sector 21.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday evening said there is a delay in services between Mandi House and Dwarka Sector 21 on the Blue line due to a passenger on track at Mandi House.
Blue Line UpdateDelay in services between Mandi House and Dwarka Sector 21 due to a passenger on track at Mandi House.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 28, 2020
Further details are awaited.
