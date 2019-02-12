LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Passenger Suffers Cardiac Arrest at Varanasi Airport, CISF Official Saves Him with CPR

Inspector Kumar started administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure to the passenger who suffered a cardiac arrest.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2019, 8:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Passenger Suffers Cardiac Arrest at Varanasi Airport, CISF Official Saves Him with CPR
CISF official administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure to the passenger who suffered cardiac arrest in Varanasi airport. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Varanasi: Prompt action by a CISF official saved the life of a Mumbai-bound passenger who suffered cardiac arrest at the airport, a senior official said Tuesday.

Manoj Singh (48) suddenly fainted and fell in the terminal area of the Varanasi airport on Monday noon when he was placing his luggage on the x-ray scanner, he said.

On-duty CISF Inspector Niraj Kumar saw the man collapsing and he immediately rushed to help, he said.

"The man suffered a cardiac arrest. Without losing any time, Inspector Kumar started administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure to the passenger. The passenger soon regained his senses and was rushed to a hospital," the official said.

The man is now reported by the doctors to be stable, he said.

He was supposed to travel to Mumbai.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is designated as the lead force to guard 60 civil airports in the country and it has trained a number of its personnel in conducting CPR and similar medical procedures.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram