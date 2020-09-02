INDIA

Passenger Trains and Inter-district Bus Services to Restart in Tamil Nadu on Sept 7, Confirms CM

While bus transport is allowed only with in districts as of now, there were representations from the public to the government seeking facilitation of services to go from one district to another, the chief minister said.

Inter-district bus transport and passenger train services within Tamil Nadu would be permitted from September 7, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday. While bus transport is allowed only with in districts as of now, there were representations from the public to the government seeking facilitation of services to go from one district to another, he said.

"Considering public welfare, following the Standard Operating Procedure, from September 7, inter-district government and private bus transport will be allowed across Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said in a statement. Similarly, from the same date, passenger train services within Tamil Nadu shall be permitted, he said.

Inter-state train services are already operational in permitted routes.

