Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Passengers Can Now Get Food Served Near Boarding Gates at Delhi Airport Terminal 3

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has started 'Delhi Airport's FOOD GENIE' service that allows passengers to order through interactive self-ordering kiosks and get food of their choice near their boarding gates.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Passengers Can Now Get Food Served Near Boarding Gates at Delhi Airport Terminal 3
File photo of Delhi Airport Terminal 3.

New Delhi: Passengers flying out from terminal 3 of the Delhi airport can now get food served near their boarding gates, with aerodrome operator DIAL launching a new initiative.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has started 'Delhi Airport's FOOD GENIE' service that allows passengers to order through interactive self-ordering kiosks and get food of their choice near their boarding gates.

"The food is delivered by delivery personnel on electric scooters at designated pick-up points, for passengers to collect it, in up to 20 minutes. Passengers can enjoy food at the piers while waiting to board the aircraft, or carry the packed food with them into the plane to have a bite during the journey," a release said on Friday.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest aerodrome. It has three terminals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram