Passengers Complain Over Low Quality Of Ready To Eat Food Served in Trains

The passengers travelling in trains are not happy with the ‘ready to eat’ food served by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. Several passengers are complaining about the low quality of the food and have urged the Indian Railways to resume pantry services in trains.

The IRCTC in its response has said that the food is being served as per the existing guidelines of the Railway Board and it is just following the instructions.

Presently more than 1600 special trains are now being operated across the country including Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Express and Mail trains after the unlocking began in a phased manner as the Covid-19 cases subsided. In the long distance trains IRCTC handles the responsibility of serving food to the passengers. Due to the Covid-19 norms the IRCTC is serving only ready to eat packed food in the trains. However, the passengers have raised questions over the quality of the food. Several passengers have lodged complaints regarding this.

The passengers traveling by short distance trains are not facing much problem, but the passengers in long distance trains who travel for 24 to 30 hours are facing more trouble. They are not happy over the ‘ready to eat’ food due to the bad quality. It is also not possible for the passengers to carry home cooked food during the long distance journeys.

Responding to the allegations, IRCTC, Public Relation Officer, Anand Kumar Jha said,“IRCTC serves food according to the guidelines of the Railway Board. The Railway Board has given instructions to serve ready-to-eat food in the trains, so we are providing such food as per the guidelines.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here