Passengers Create Ruckus at Mumbai Airport After Durgapur-bound SpiceJet Plane Delays
The passengers alleged that SpiceJet has been cancelling flight to Durgapur of West Bengal for two consecutive days in pretext of technical error.
Representational Image.
New Delhi: A group of passengers created ruckus at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning after their SpiceJet flight to Durgapur got delayed, sources said.
Among the passengers were those who were accommodated after the Mumbai-Durgapur flight, which was supposed to depart on Friday at 7.50 am, was cancelled.
"A small group of passengers, who were to take the Durgapur flight, said they will not allow anyone else to board their respective flights. The security staff of the airline and CISF officials came and told them to let other passengers board. They complied," the sources said.
The SpiceJet flight was expected to depart from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal at 7.50 am.
A passenger, who was to take the flight, tweeted at 9.23 am, "@DGCAIndia need to take immediate action against SpiceJet. They are cancelling flight to Durgapur of West Bengal for consecutive 2 days in pretext of technical error. Causing huge suffering to aged and ill passengers. Is it not mockery to UDAN scheme."
The airline told PTI, "Spicejet Flight SG 6354 operating Mumbai to Durgapur was delayed due to a technical issue. While the technical issue was being attended to, the flight departure was revised twice."
"The flight departed at 10:40 am. At no point in time was the flight cancelled," the airline said.
The budget carrier operates daily flight between Mumbai and Durgapur.
