Passengers Fall Sick After Fire Onboard Kolkata Metro, Services Temporarily Suspended
Smoke was seen coming out of the Dum Dum-bound metro rake soon after it left the Maidan station.
Kolkata: More than 30 passengers fell ill and some became semi-unconscious after a fire broke out in one of the air-conditioned coaches of Kolkata Metro on Thursday evening.
Eleven passengers were rushed to the SSKM College and Hospital and others were taken to the nearby clinics for medical assistance from Rabindra Sadan Metro Station. No casualties were reported.
The incident took place at around 5pm between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan station. The train services were temporarily suspended. An alarm was raised when smoke was seen coming out of the Dum Dum-bound metro rake soon after it left the Maidan station.
The coach was crowded and soon got filled with dense smoke. The passengers tried to alert the driver through alarm button but alleged that it was not working.
“There was panic inside the coach. Some fell semi-unconscious and stated screaming for help. I tried to break the window with the fire extinguisher but failed. It was a horrific experience as we thought we would die due to suffocation,” said Subrata Biswas, who works in an electrical shop in Poddar Court.
Fire was brought under control by the metro staff through water hydrants. Two separate teams from West Bengal fire service and Kolkata Police disaster management group evacuated the passengers around 6pm from the metro tunnel. The General Manager, PC Sharma, Metro Railway, said, “The situation is now under control. We have ordered a high-level inquiry in to the matter.”
Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Rajeev Kumar and DG, Fire Services, Jagmohan also rushed to the spot after being instructed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He was asked to prepare a report over the incident after some accused the Metro Rail for negligence of duty.
