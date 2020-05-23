Passengers from High-risk States to Go on Mandatory 7-day Institutional Quarantine in Karnataka

The BS Yediyurappa government has laid out a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for travellers entering Karnataka by road, rail or air. Passengers travelling from high-risk states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will have to undergo compulsorily institutional quarantine for seven days.

A COVID-19 test will be conducted between the fifth and seventh day of institutional quarantine. If the test results are negative, then the individual will be stamped and asked to undergo seven days of home quarantine. Returnees from all other states, will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

Earlier, all those entering the state were compulsorily asked to undertake 14-day institutional quarantine either at paid facilities (Hotel/hostels) or government centres (choultrys/schools/exhibition halls). There was also a complete ban on travellers from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The government has, however, made exceptions for certain pregnant women, children below 10 years of age, senior citizens above 80 and patients with terminal illness. People under these categories will be allowed an attendant during home quarantine after they test negative for coronavirus infection.

The state has also taken into account passengers who would travel for business purposes and whose trip might not be over five days. For them, submission of a negative COVID-19 test which was taken at least two days before the journey will be required. If the person does not produce such a certificate, then he/she must be sent to a paid institutional quarantine centre until they test negative.

Further, exemptions will be made for medical professionals, nurses, para-medical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances traveling between states will be asked to home quarantine. Members of defence, para-military, railways, DRDO, ISRO, PSUs can stay in institutional quarantine for 14 days in dedicated guest houses, quarantine facility of the organisation.

All undertaking travel will have to compulsorily apply on the Seva Sindhu App. Even transit passengers will have to apply in the app giving details of arrival and destination state.

No restriction on inter-district travel in Karnataka between 7am and 7pm, beyond which travel for only essential services is allowed. There will be no district checkpost for health screening as was conducted earlier.



