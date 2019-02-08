LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Cockroach Found in Chicken Biriyani Served on Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express

First, one passenger spotted an insect in his meal and summoned an on-board staff. Immediately after, a second passenger also found a cockroach in his chicken biriyani.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: In an unappetizing turn of events, the lunch served on Puri-Howrah bound Shatabdi Express was found to have insects, including a cockroach on Friday.

First, one passenger spotted an insect in his meal and summoned an on-board staff. Immediately after, a second passenger also found a cockroach in his chicken biriyani.

“My chicken biriyani had a cockroach. We immediately called the staff and informed them. They initially tried to negotiate with us but we sternly said we want to complain. Because of this, nobody could have lunch, as the food was kept in the same container,” said passenger Tapas Sengupta.

News18 mailed the Railway ministry but did not illicit any response till the story was filed.

Hygiene standards on Indian Railways trains – be it of food or toilets – has increasingly become a focus area for the national transporter when it comes to enhancing passengers experience. However, this incident comes to light immediately after IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation)'s recent boasts of making use of Artificial Intelligence to ensure hygiene standards in trains. Called WOBOT, IRCTC’s latest software was supposed to be a gamechanger for food quality standards like never before.

On 8 May, 2018 an insect was found in the food served aboard a train. A consumer redressal forum ordered the Indian Railways to pay Rs 10,000 to the passenger who found the insect in her food. The order noted that she had paid Rs. 270 as catering charges, but "couldn't eat...and even her kids were deprived of meals."

"This is a serious lapse on the part of the Catering Officials," observed the Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, ordering a compensation of Rs 10,000 plus refund of the catering charges.



| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
