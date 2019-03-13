English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Passengers on a Noida-bound Train Deboarded After Minor Smoke Incident
'No physical cause was observed by the maintenance staff but as a precaution, passengers were de-boarded at Akshardham Metro station,' a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Passengers on the a Noida-bound train were deboarded on Wednesday at the Akshardham Metro station after a minor smoke incident was reported from the train's last coach, DMRC officials said.
The "minor" smoke was reported at the Pragati Maidan metro station.
"No physical cause was observed by the maintenance staff but as a precaution, passengers were de-boarded at Akshardham Metro station," a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
"The train was thereafter withdrawn from the service and sent for investigation at Yamuna Bank depot," the official added.
