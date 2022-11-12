Passengers Robbed in Moving Bus in Delhi's Kalyanpuri; 3 Arrested

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing passengers in a moving bus in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep, 28, Sugam, 23, and Abhishek, 23, all residents of Kalyanpuri, they said.

Police were informed about a robbery near Chand cinema road in an RTV bus on Friday around 7 pm.

They found the bus near Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, a senior police officer said.

Deepak, 25, one of the passengers, said that he had boarded the bus from Chand Cinema for Super Shine Chowk along with other passengers.

Around 6.30 pm, when the bus reached near 21 Block Kalyanpuri, three men armed with knives, boarded the bus and robbed several passengers of their mobile phones, purse, bags etc, the officer said.

After the robbery, they de-boarded the bus and fled, police said.

Police later arrested all three men on the basis of technical surveillance and information from their network.

Three knives, mobile phones, cash, purses and other robbed articles were recovered from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Pradeep was found involved in 16 cases of robbery, snatching and Arms Act, Sugam in four case of robbery, theft and Arms Act, and Abhishek was involved in six cases of robbery, snatching and theft, police said.

