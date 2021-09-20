Passengers Save Elderly Woman as She Falls While Trying to Board Moving Train

A 71-year-old woman was saved by fellow passengers after she fell off a moving train in Vasai railway station in neighbouring Palghar district, officials said on Monday.

The woman, a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana, was trying to board the Bhavnagar-Kakinada special train at around 5pm on Saturday when she lost her footing, tumbled down and got caught in the platform gap, they said.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, two passengers can be seen rushing towards the woman and pulling her to safety swiftly, following which some policemen also come to her aid.

A Western Railway official said the woman sustained injuries on her back and leg and was taken to a nearby hospital, from where she was discharged post treatment on Sunday.

