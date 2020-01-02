Passengers Seek Bus Fare Reduction After Bengaluru Metro Extends Night Timings

With the onset of New Year, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has given a relief to the late night commuters. The trains will now operate till 12 am, instead of the earlier 11.30pm.

Soon after Bengaluru metro announced the new timings, commuters have now sought reduction in bus fares in the night.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) runs its night feeder bus services from 11 pm to 5 am, but it charges one-and-a-half times more than the normal fares.

Commuters have said the BMTC shouldn’t charge extra fares till 12:30 am.

Prakash Ramasamy, a passenger, told TOI that it the bus fare structure seems to be unfair. He pointed out that Metro hasn’t upped its fares after increasing the timings while BMTC continues to charge one-and-a-half times more than the regular fare for night services.

A BMTC official said that due to poor occupancy after 11 pm passengers have to pay more, the report said.

He added that BMTC is aware of the demand by passengers and it will definitely review the fare of its feeder bus services.

Bangalore Metro took the decision to extend the service timings following growing demands from the passengers that trains should run till midnight on all five working days.

