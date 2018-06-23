GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Passengers Stranded as Several Air India Flights Delayed at IGI Airport

According to the national carrier, the software malfunction was rectified after around 15-30 minutes, but it affected operations for around an hour and a half.

Updated:June 23, 2018, 4:31 PM IST
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the Delhi airport on Saturday afternoon as several Air India flights got delayed after the debt-ridden airline’s server failed.

An Air India spokesperson said that 23 flights were delayed across its network, most of them at the Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi. The technical glitch that hampered operations, the airline said, was in the check-in software.

According to the national carrier, the software malfunction was rectified after around 15-30 minutes, but it affected operations for around an hour and a half, from 1pm to 2:30 pm when check-in and other services were handled manually.

But the stranded passengers had a different story to tell. They said that they were made to wait for hours, in flights or at the airport terminal, without any information or updates.

"Just reached Delhi Airport and found out that Air India servers are down for the last two hours. All domestic and international flights are grounded. The airport looks like a mela of stranded passengers with hardly any space to even walk," chief executive of BlueKraft Digital Foundation Akhilesh Mishra tweeted.

One Janki Sharan Pandey, who had to board a flight from Lucknow, tweeted, “Sir we are waiting for take of more than 1:30 hours passed. Air India express flight Lucknow to Dubai. Departure 2:50 PM. But still waiting,” he tweeted.

Air India's software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services solution major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.

Some of the stranded passengers took to twitter to express their frustration:








