Passengers Stranded as Several Air India Flights Delayed at IGI Airport

Capt. Panna Rajagopal AI863 “..delayed due to a nationwide systems failure across Air India network. We expect pushback in 15 mins. We will try and persuade ATC to give us the shortest route + approach. Apologies.” The BEST cockpit msg. I’ve heard in 23 years of frequent flying — rathin roy (@EmergingRoy) June 23, 2018

Waiting for #AirIndia to depart for the last one hour inside thr plane. No information no updates, just pure harassment #epicfail @sureshpprabhu pic.twitter.com/ARQJrIV0bD — Manan Jain (@m4ugr8) June 23, 2018

@sureshpprabhu stranded at DEL airport. Air India system notworking now for more than 1 hr ? Can you pls push for an early resolution ? — Deepak Khanna (@Deepakk1972) June 23, 2018

@airindiain AI491 no responding staff at the desk , already delayed 02:4min , sifted from one to another ,pathetic service — VIVEK (@baidvivek) June 23, 2018

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the Delhi airport on Saturday afternoon as several Air India flights got delayed after the debt-ridden airline’s server failed.An Air India spokesperson said that 23 flights were delayed across its network, most of them at the Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi. The technical glitch that hampered operations, the airline said, was in the check-in software.According to the national carrier, the software malfunction was rectified after around 15-30 minutes, but it affected operations for around an hour and a half, from 1pm to 2:30 pm when check-in and other services were handled manually.But the stranded passengers had a different story to tell. They said that they were made to wait for hours, in flights or at the airport terminal, without any information or updates."Just reached Delhi Airport and found out that Air India servers are down for the last two hours. All domestic and international flights are grounded. The airport looks like a mela of stranded passengers with hardly any space to even walk," chief executive of BlueKraft Digital Foundation Akhilesh Mishra tweeted.One Janki Sharan Pandey, who had to board a flight from Lucknow, tweeted, “Sir we are waiting for take of more than 1:30 hours passed. Air India express flight Lucknow to Dubai. Departure 2:50 PM. But still waiting,” he tweeted.Air India's software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services solution major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.Some of the stranded passengers took to twitter to express their frustration: