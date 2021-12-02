Passengers Travelling on Shatabdi Trains to Soon Get Hot Meals

Over a year-and-a-half after the announcement of the first lockdown due to Covid-19, passengers travelling on express trains, including the Shatabdi, will be served hot food on board again.

Ambala station director BS Gill has said that passengers on board the Chandigarh-Kalka Shatabdi Express will soon be able to relish hot meals. Gill said that the Railways has made full preparations in this direction and instructed the concerned contractors to take appropriate action. At present, people travelling on the train are forced to buy food from the stall on the station’s platform.

On March 20, 2020, the Railways had completely shut down the facility of ready-to-eat food in the train owing to health concerns. After the operations gradually re-started, the passengers were instructed to bring food from home for the journey. Then after about 6 months, the Railways started serving food packets to the passengers, which contained cold and often tasteless food.

Until now, people travelling on the trains had to get off the train to receive the food items after the train arrived at the platform. The travellers said that there should be arrangements for food on the train again. It was troublesome for people to get adequate time for collecting food packets because sometimes the trains stopped for very less time at some stations.

On the other hand, Ambala railway station director BS Gill said that soon all the basic kitchen preparations will begin in Ambala and that orders have already started pouring in. Instructions have been given out to contractors, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.