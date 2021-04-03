Passengers Travelling Without Face Mask in Kolkata Metro to be Fined Rs 200

Kolkata: The passengers traveling without face masks in Kolkata Metro will now be fined Rs 200, the authorities announced amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the city. Those enter the Kolkata Metro station premises or board a train without wearing a mask will face the penalty. The fine will be imposed as the Disaster Management Act 2005.

A statement issued by the Kolkata Metro Railway authorities on Wednesday announced to take strict action against the violators of Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. The statement also did not mention anything about the counter token system which was expected to resume from next week.

The passengers have also been asked to maintain social distancing and use sanitisers as per the Covid-19 guidelines. The second wave of coronavirus has already hit the country; the state of West Bengal is no exception. In this scenario, wearing a face mask is more essential. However, a large number of people on the road are not following this Covid-19 guideline. At various Kolkata Metro stations people are seen without wearing masks.

A Kolkata Metro Official said, “Collecting money from the passengers is not our intention. We want a safe journey for the passengers. Safety of passengers from coronavirus is our priority.”

West Bengal, where the Assembly election is in full swing, saw the highest single-day rise this year with 1733 fresh cases on Friday. The total Covid-19 tally in West Bengal reached to 589922 on Friday, a health department bulletin said. The death toll in the state has reached to 10335. The Union Health Ministry on Friday said 11 states/UTs –Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Haryana – are of “grave concern”. In the past two weeks, these 11 states have contributed over 90% to the national Covid-19 tally.

There is a massive surge in Covid-19 cases across India as the second wave has spread across many states. As per the latest available data around 90000 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 1,23,92,260.