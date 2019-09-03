Passer-by Killed as Assailants Fired at Chasing Police Constable in Northeast Delhi
The constable saw suspicious persons sitting in the car and inquired them. However, they started driving off and during the chase, a man from the car opened fire at the constable but a passer-by was hit by the bullet.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was killed when unidentified car-borne assailants opened fire on a police constable in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Monday and the deceased has been identified as Raju, a resident of Harsh Vihar, they said.
"Our constable Ajay, posted in Nand Nagri police station, was passing through Tanga stand, Nand Nagri, at 11:39 pm on Monday when he saw some suspicious persons sitting in a Swift Desire car," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy commissioner of police (North East).
On being inquired by the constable, the suspected persons started running away.
"During the chase, a man from the car opened fired at the constable but the bullet hit one passer-by and they managed to flee away. The victim was rushed to GTB Hospital where he was declared bought dead," said Thakur.
Police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Roger Federer Gives Major Update on Retirement Plans That Will Excite All Tennis Fans
- WATCH: Bull Jumps Into Audience Gallery During Bullfighting Festival, Is Shot Dead
- I Love You 3000 in Avengers Endgame Was Actually Said for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says Mohsin Khan
- Vodafone Minimum Recharge on Prepaid Reduced to Rs 20 Per Month: Report
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019