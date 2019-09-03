Take the pledge to vote

Passer-by Killed as Assailants Fired at Chasing Police Constable in Northeast Delhi

The constable saw suspicious persons sitting in the car and inquired them. However, they started driving off and during the chase, a man from the car opened fire at the constable but a passer-by was hit by the bullet.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Passer-by Killed as Assailants Fired at Chasing Police Constable in Northeast Delhi
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was killed when unidentified car-borne assailants opened fire on a police constable in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday and the deceased has been identified as Raju, a resident of Harsh Vihar, they said.

"Our constable Ajay, posted in Nand Nagri police station, was passing through Tanga stand, Nand Nagri, at 11:39 pm on Monday when he saw some suspicious persons sitting in a Swift Desire car," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy commissioner of police (North East).

On being inquired by the constable, the suspected persons started running away.

"During the chase, a man from the car opened fired at the constable but the bullet hit one passer-by and they managed to flee away. The victim was rushed to GTB Hospital where he was declared bought dead," said Thakur.

Police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

