Passing Away Of SPB Is Great Loss To World Of Music: Pondy CM

Puducherry: Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday condoled the death of playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB. In a condolence message, theChief Minister said, “A legend in the cinema world, a renowned singer and admired by the people for his melodious songs, the passing away of SPB is a great loss…” Narayanasamy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for a peaceful rest of the soul.

AINRC legislator N S J Jayabal said in a condolence message that the “singing bird has flown away but the songs presented by SPB will always remain with us.” Jayabal too conveyed his condolences to the family of the bereaved singer.

