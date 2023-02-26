Amritpal Singh Compares Khalistan to 'Hindu Rashtra', Says 'Real Violence' Yet to Happen

Radical Sikh preacher and ‘Waris Punjab De’ founder Amritpal Singh drew a parallel between the idea of a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and that of ‘Khalistan’. In light of the Ajnala violence in Punjab, the preacher stated that the incident was “not violent enough". Comparing the two ideologies, he said while Hindu Rashtra is “exclusive", Khalistan is “pure".

“If you say ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ is bad, you are trying to challenge the Supreme Court, but when somebody says ‘Hindu Rashtra Zindabad’, what is ‘Hindu Rashtra’? Where is it established? People don’t feel threatened with it. The idea of Hindu Rashtra is totally opposite to the idea of Khalistan. It does not include other identities, you are either a Hindu or dead. They don’t give you options. However, the idea of Khalistan is so pure, it’s idea is the raj of Khalistan," Amritpal told news agency ANI.

Also, Amritpal Singh said he doesn’t consider himself an Indian, just because he has an Indian passport. Commenting on his earlier remark against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Singh said, “Amit Shah had said that he won’t let the Khalistan movement rise, to which my response was that he will have to face the same consequences as Indira Gandhi did. If Amit Shah says the same about ‘Hindu Rashtra’, then I’ll see if he remains Home Minister."

#BreakingNews | Close this matter now or we will protest again: Amritpal warns of more protests in #Punjab as his supporters(Exclusive Input: @manojkumargupta)@abhishekjha157 shares more details with @aayeshavarma pic.twitter.com/ItHtCzNX0m — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 25, 2023

According to an India Today report, Amritpal Singh warned of more protests and threatened bloodshed in Ajnala. Claiming that the Ajnala incident was not violent, Amritpal Singh has said that “the real violence is yet to be seen".

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav’s statement that those involved in the Ajnala incident won’t be spared, has further rattled Amritpal Singh. On Saturday, he warned of more protests in Ajnala if any action is taken against protestors. His remarks had come after his supporters allegedly clashed with the Ajnala Police demanding the release of his associate Lovepreet Singh Toofan.

As he defended the slogans calling for a separate state, Amritpal, the new face of the fundamentalist fringe in Punjab, said that Khalistan is a “very normal discussion” in Punjab and looks scary to outsiders only because they see it through the lens of media.

Read all the Latest India News here