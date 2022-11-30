Passport Offices in Mumbai Among 20 Other RPOs Across India to Remain Open on Dec 3 | Full Details Here

All Regional Passport Offices (RPOs) in Mumbai will remain open on Saturday, December 3, between 9 am and 5:30 pm for processing passport applications given the surge in demand for appointments.

The appointment booking window opened on Wednesday on the official passport website, according to the official statement released by RPO Mumbai. “New appointments can be booked from November 30, 2022, by filling the form online at https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ and make the payment online," it read.

How to Book Passport Appointments

Applicants are required to log in to the Passport Seva online portal to verify the payment status and schedule appointments. They can check the appointment confirmation on the portal.

Applicants who have missed their earlier appointments or have appointments at a later date can reschedule appointments for Saturday. However, they can reschedule only once.

Passport offices will also be open in Pune on Saturday. “On 3 December 2022, all Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) under the Regional Passport Office, Pune will be kept open to attend applicants," an official statement read.

Passport Seva Kendras Under 20 RPOs to Remain Open: Centre

Given the surge in demand for appointments, the Ministry of Home Affairs has opened 188 Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) under the jurisdiction of 20 Regional Passport Offices (RPOs) on Saturday, December 3 2022, to process passport applications under Tatkaal and Normal scheme, according to the Passport Seva portal.

Applicants willing to avail of the services on December 3 2022, can check the ‘Appointment Availability’ link on the Passport Seva website (www.passportindia.gov.in) for booking the appointments.

